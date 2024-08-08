'AITA if I bail on a party at my house because I don't get along with one of the guests?' UPDATED

Okay so now we arrive at today. My wife and I have been planning a party that was going to take place at our house. Nothing serious, just an excuse for friends to get together. A few days before the party my wife says oh I just remembered I invited Claire and her husband. Apparently it was a Facebook invite and she just clicked on all of her friends without thinking.

She's never said it but I'm sure she would like it if we could all be friends. I considered the possibility that this was a sneaky way to ease me back into interacting with them again. But she has never pressured me before and that would be out of character. So WIBTA if I just bailed on the party? Tell my wife I'm sorry but I just can't be around these people.