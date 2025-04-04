'AITA for banning my wife's friend from my house? She pushed me for taking my drunk wife home.'

She has the right to drink and being drunk doesn't mean you have the right to decide for her where she ought to be. She said no and you, having already "grabbed her", decided that didn't matter and took her anyways. Her friend tried to stop you because you were wrong and, if we're being technical about it, abducting your wife.

Maybe you had good intentions, but honestly it feels more like you were being stubborn and were determined to get your way. You're right because you think you were right. Who cares what your wife, a grow adult woman who's entirely within her rights to drink as much as she wants and who cedes none of her adult autonomy to you just because she's drinking, wants.