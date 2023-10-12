'AITA because I asked my girlfriend if she could shower every day?'

"AITAH because I asked my girlfriend if she could shower every day?"

Background: we’ve been together for five years, living together for one. I don’t know if I really noticed or paid attention to how often she bathed until this past summer when she would often come home smelling… musty. I noticed that she sometimes goes as long as 72 hours without bathing.

On top of that our bedroom has been smelling musty from the bedding and her clothes. I gave her some hints before but this evening I calmly asked her, “is there a particular reason you don’t shower every day?” (Thinking maybe it dried her skin out or what not). She said no, just that it’s never been her habit.