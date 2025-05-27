'AITA because I told my wife she isn't allowed to ground my son?' UPDATED

"AITA because I told my wife she isn't allowed to ground my son?"

My son is seventeen. My wife and I also have three more boys. Two are from before our marriage, but I'm legally their father now. They are all much younger than my son. My son is starting his senior year of high school next year and hoping to get an athletic scholarship.

My son plans to spend all summer practicing. Yesterday my wife asked him to tidy up the living room and he said he was already on the way to the gym. She told him that he could go after tidying. He said he would do it when he got back and left without giving her time to reply. She sent him a text saying he is grounded and then called me to let me know.