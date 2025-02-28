'AITA for being at a breaking point with my husband’s made up language?' UPDATED 2X

I don’t mind it occasionally or for fun but it’s all the time and it’s wearing me down. He got upset and said I couldn’t take a joke and that I’m not fun any more. It’s true that I’ve become more irritable and noise averse since we had kids but I’m so worn out and over it and just want him to relate to me like an adult.

I do not believe (but am not health qualified) that he displays any symptoms of Tourette, autism, neurological disorders etc, and hasn’t ever done despite this.

Edit: to answer some of the frequent questions :)

2. He is physically well by all measures. He is for sure not having a stroke or significant physical health event.

3. Yes, I can see this could be a reaction to stress.