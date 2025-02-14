'AITA for being 'high conflict' with my ex-husband and his wife over our kids?' MAJOR UPDATE

Technical_Injury_67 wrote:

NTA you are standing up for your kids. At the end of the day that’s what you need to do. Sounds like harry likes being a dad when it suits him but now that he has Amy she is his focus and the kids take a backseat.

OP responded:

I get what you’re saying. It’s upsetting because I wanted him to be happy as I thought it would, you know, trickle down to the kids. But it hasn’t.

Grayblue_grrrl wrote:

"Amy and Harry spent a bunch of time complaining about me, calling me high conflict and a parasite. And much worse things when they drank more"

They can call you anything they like but the proof is in the pudding, as they say.