'AITA for being honest about why I wasn’t going to be at my parents’ house when my sister visited?'

OP responded:

She knows that I never lie, because I will end up forgetting what I said 😂😂😂

Livid-Supermarket-44 wrote:

You guys always pulling this silly s--t with each other?

OP responded:

Lots of ab-se growing up. Therapy has been helpful. Unfortunately, some families have these situations.

tangerine_android wrote:

Gonna be unpopular but YTA.

What OP says her sister actually said to her:

She said “please do not be there when I visit with X.” [...]