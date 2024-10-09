'AITA for being mad at my sister because of her PowerPoint of my husband and I at our wedding?' UPDATED

"AITA for being mad at my sister because she showed a PowerPoint presentation with private 's-xy' pictures of my husband and I at our wedding reception?"

This past weekend was my wedding and it was technically my second, "proper" wedding because my husband and I "eloped" and got married in Vegas, so this was an event more for the family than for us. My sister was my maid of honor and she showed a PowerPoint presentation/pic montage during the reception.

But I thought it was going to be just cute pictures and videos of me and my husband (we've been friends since the first grade so there's a lot of material) but instead my sister was like, "For all of you who don't know, this is my sister and (my husband's name)'s second wedding. Let's see how the first one went!"