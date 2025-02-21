'AITA for being rude when my wife had a Zoom meeting in my office? She is pissed.'

When I came out, my wife was very angry, and sincerely called me TA. I explained that the cleaners had been gone for hours, and my wife had the rest of the house to have this meeting. She called me an AH again like this is my fault. I couldn’t get into my office to get my medications, but I am the bad guy.

I feel that my wife has terrible WFH etiquette and because of that makes her abrasive to these types of situations. There is nothing wrong with asking the person you are meeting with for a minute to move. Or honestly just a min. for me to sneak in and grab medication bag. Do you agree with my wife, AITAH? Thanks for everyone’s response. We had a good conversation.