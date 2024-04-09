'AITA for being uncomfortable with my wife staying friends with her BFF who says I hit on her?' UPDATED 2X

EDIT: I commented this below but here's the exact conversation I had with Kate: Kate: I'm just so sick of it ugh Kate: Like the one guy from work I told you about

Kate: The mentor guy Kate: He offers to take me to a place he knows to find something to wear to the presentation we're giving next week

Kate: So I go with him and we're looking and he keeps 'joking' that we should look at lingerie? Kate: ??????? Like HUH?????

Kate: What is it with men? Kate: Like is it all "OH WOMAN. MUST SEE THEIR B**BS." Me: What the f**k lmao

Me: Is that the dude who offered to pay for the extra e-learning s**t? Kate: YES! Kate: I thought he was genuinely being nice but I guess not???