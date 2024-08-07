'AITA for being ungrateful to my SIL after she threw us our gender reveal?'

Our gender reveal day came and despite our clear requests for it to be JUST FAMILY, she invited some of her friends, and friends of the family and her husband’s family. I was visibly upset and tried to hold it together until after the gender reveal to cry it out because I didn’t want to cause a scene. I felt like I couldn’t even enjoy my own gender reveal.

I told my husband the way I felt and he agreed that we should confront her about it. When we did, she took it very personally and felt we were being “ungrateful and unfair.” She said she had put a lot of thought into our gender reveal and just wanted us to feel celebrated after all these years.