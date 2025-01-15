'AITA for being upset my GF of 8 years now wants physical intimacy?' UPDATED 2X

"AITA for being upset my gf of 8 years now wants intimacy?"

My gf and I have been together for 8 years, and we've never done the deed. My gf has had some issues regarding intimacy. She's gone to a therapist, and she realized she may never want to "do it."

I knew all of this beforehand, and I was willing to stay chaste, as she's a wonderful person. I've never pressured her, and never expected it. It was hard for me at times though. Also, non-monogamy was never an option. Fast forward a few years, and my libido is completely gone, I don't do anything, (I still hug and kiss my gf though).