"AITA for telling my best friend to leave our apartment when she brought her baby daddy without my knowledge?"

So my (F20) best friend (F22) moved in with me recently because she broke up with her baby daddy, and she needed some time to get back on her feet. I told her she can move in with me if she pays half the rent. She has twins about a year and a half old. I do not get along with her ex at all.

He cheated on her multiple times, has no sense of fatherhood hasn’t been there or contributed at all in the twins’ lives. Tried to cheat on her WITH ME, and tried to fight my boyfriend when I rejected him for obvious reasons. Basically my only rule is that the BD (babydaddy) is not to be in the apartment because I don’t trust him. He is also known for st-aling.