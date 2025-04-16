'AITA for blindsiding my fiancé, leaving him without giving him a chance to explain his side?'

His parents were obviously shocked but he said it was not the full story. When asked, he didn't want to tell them because he was suspecting that they will visit me and tell me what he told them and he didn't like it. He said he wanted to tell everything to me by himself and wanted everything to come from him. Even when they promised that they won't tell me, he wouldn't budge.

Now, his father (58M, let's call him John) told me that they're not here to beg for me to give Jake a chance to explain. He said they wanted to also know my side which I told them everything that happened since March last year. They were silent for a while, then Anna told me that no matter what my decision will be, they will support me.