'AITA for blocking my BFF after she tried to make me pay for catering at her son's birthday?' UPDATED 3X

I offered to help with decorations or pick up some snacks, but she waved it off, saying she had everything under control. The day of the party comes, and it’s chaos, balloons everywhere, a bouncy house, tons of people I didn’t even know. I show up early to help set up, and Anna’s running around like a headless chicken.

Then, as we’re putting out the decorations, she casually says, “Oh, by the way, I put the catering on your card.”

I hadn’t even seen a catering bill, let alone agreed to pay for one. “Uh, what do you mean you put it on my card?” I asked, trying to stay calm.