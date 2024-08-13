'AITA for blocking and silently moving on from my cheating fiance? My parents want us to talk.' UPDATED

So I just...let go? I packed all my things, asked my dad to help me move them back into the family home so I could get situated, and literally just started moving forward with my life. I just let him have anything that was "ours"; something about those items seemed foreign to me now, and I didn't really want to associate with it.

I left the ring at the house. By about halfway through the second day, while I was moving my stuff, he started to really push the envelope on getting me on the phone, but I just continued to dodge. I had to un-do some things (there were no joint bank accounts, but some other accounts/things that we shared) that I had to untangle, but our lives were pretty separate.