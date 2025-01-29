'AITA for blowing up at my husband after finding out he’s been secretly giving his sister money?'

"AITAH for blowing up at my husband after finding out he’s been secretly giving his sister money?"

I (32F) just found out that my husband (34M) has been secretly sending money to his older sister (38F) for years, and I lost it. I need to know if I went too far. A little background: His sister has always been a bit of a mess financially. She doesn’t manage her money well, constantly complains about being broke, and always has some excuse as to why she can’t cover her expenses.

I’ve always suspected she was bad with money, but I had no idea just how deep this went. Recently, I started noticing that our savings weren’t growing as they should have been. We make good money, and I handle most of our finances, so it didn’t make sense.