'AITA if I break off my engagement because of his new views about women?' UPDATED 2X

When I turned it back on, I saw his photo on my lock screen and decided to call him (for reasons that will make sense later). He said he wanted to talk face to face, and I agreed, so I went home. He apologized for implying that I'm not special. I apologized for implying our relationship isn't special. We've been together for 12 years, so saying that was hurtful and untrue.

(Before anyone compares the harshness of our statements, his wrongs don't justify my own and vice versa.) {Disclaimer: This post isn't about the validity or ethics of gender roles. This is strictly an account of what happened with no wider social commentary from me}