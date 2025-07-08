'AITA if I break up with my fiance over a name change? Sharing a last name means a lot to me.' UPDATED 2X

I reminded her that I don't expect her to take my name, and I'm more than willing to take hers, hyphenate, or come up with something completely different. I just want to share a name with my wife and kids so we're all one family unit. Her response to that was surprising. She rolled her eyes and told me it's "so cringey" when people have the same last name after they get married.

That was her sole reason for us not sharing a name. I asked her to elaborate on that. She went into a whole rant about how she thinks it's cheesy when she meets a couple and they introduce themselves as "The _____'s" and that it makes her want to throw up when she hears it, and so many other ways it makes her angry.