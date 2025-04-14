"AITA for breaking the news that my FIL is not ever going to be cancer free again?"

So, my (27f) father-in-law (62m) was diagnosed with a chronic form of cancer a little less then a year ago. My husband (32m) and his brother (32m) and their mother (62f) have been part of the process from day one (and heard the explanation I am about to give too). The cancer he had is not of the aggressive kind but will never go away either.

Best case scenario is the doctors can stop chemo and some kind of immune-therapy takes over the treatment successfully. They tried this for the first time in November of last year (stop the chemo he had been having since the diagnoses) and try to let the immune-therapy take over. But in March, they came to the conclusion that this take-over did not work and they had to restart.