'AITA for breaking up with my cheating fiancé and throwing him out? My parents want me to hear him out."

"AITAH for breaking up with my cheating fiancé and throwing him out, even though my parents want me to take him back?"

I (28F) recently found out that my fiancé (30M), whom I'll call "Jake," has been cheating on me with his coworker, "Emily." We’ve been together for five years, engaged for one, and I truly believed we were building a life together. We live in an apartment that we both pay for, though I was the one who initially put down the deposit and handled most of the furnishing. It’s my home just as much as his.

For the past few months, Jake had been acting strange—working late more often, being glued to his phone, and just generally distant. I chalked it up to work stress, as he’s been gunning for a promotion. I trusted him completely, so I never suspected anything... until a week ago.