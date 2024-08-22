'AITA for breaking up with my GF because of what her late BF's dad said to me?'

"WIBTAH for breaking up with my GF because of what her late BF's dad says to me?"

My GF's last boyfriend passed away in a car crash some years ago. My GF told me about this when we became official. Now, she's still close to her late BF's mom and dad, and she wanted to introduce me to them. I thought it'd be awkward, but I decided to go along with it.

After all, she mentioned that she considers them just like her own parents. We've visited them a few times, and the dad made comments. One time, the dad talks up how "manly" his son was, how he used to work on cars, how you could always tell he was a real man because his hands were always dirty.