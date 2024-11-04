'AITA for breaking up with my GF because she wanted an open relationship? She knew my position.' UPDATED

Long story short, yes, she has indeed been emotionally cheating on me and was tempted to do it physically. I just stood there, stunned, took a deep breath, and even though I was really angry, I asked her, since when and with whom?

According to her, she spent the last two months with a guy she met at her college, which coincides suspiciously with when she started acting weird, I raised my voice again, asking what she thought by not telling me did she think I was an idiot, even trying to manipulate me to open the relationship?