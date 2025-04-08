'AITA for breaking up with my GF after she insisted I pay for her sister's student loans?' UPDATED

This turned into a massive fight where she called me selfish and greedy. She literally said "What's the point of having money if you don't help people with it?" She then gave me an ultimatum: either pay her sister's loans or she'd reconsider our relationship.

I broke up with her on the spot. Now she's blowing up my phone saying I overreacted and her family thinks I'm an AH.

So internet strangers, AITA for refusing to pay for her sister's loans and ending the relationship over this?