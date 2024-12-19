'AITA for breaking up with my girlfriend after she said my vulnerability made her feel 'unsafe?'

I’m 28 and had been dating my girlfriend (26) for about a year and change. I really thought we were on the same page. We had a great connection and just genuinely enjoyed each other’s company. I'd been noticing something just a little "off" in the relationship the past month, though.
Dunno what else to call it. Just something was weird. There’s been a lot of sh-t in my life recently—stressful stuff at work (I teach), plus some family drama that’s been weighing on me. I’m usually the type to keep my problems to myself, but I’ve been trying hard to open up because I don't want to live that way anymore.
A week, I told her how overwhelmed I’ve been and how I was having a tough time seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. Her response sucked in my eyes. She said something like, “I don’t want to sound harsh, but when you talk like this, I kind of feel unsafe. I need you to be strong. I can't deal with both your problems and mine.”
I tried to reassure her that just because I’m having a hard time doesn’t mean I’m weak or incapable. I told her being honest about my struggles was part of trusting her and that it took a lot for me to open up. She doubled down.
She basically said, “Everyone has rough patches, but honestly, you just have to deal with it.” I didn’t argue with her right then. I was too stunned. But the more I thought about it, the more it sucked. I realized I don’t want to be in a relationship where I have to keep everything bottled up so I can fit into her idea of a “strong man.”
That’s not who I am, and it’s not who I want to be. So last night, I ended things. She was really upset and said I was throwing away a good relationship over a misunderstanding. She claimed I was punishing her for being “honest,” and now some of my friends think I might’ve overreacted. I really don't think I did.
chillin36 wrote:
No this is toxic and anti feminist. Your girlfriend is a AH and a moron.
I just asked my husband if he feels supported by me emotionally because I would hate to act like your gf or make my husband feel unsupported.
OP responded:
🥲 Be good to that man and recognize there's a little boy underneath, yeah? Just like sometimes for you, there's a little girl underneath.
thirdtryisthecharm wrote:
NTA.
She wants support but is not willing to offer it in return.
Conscious-Ad266 wrote:
NTA. You deserve a safe space to speak. She's told you she's not that space. You have one of two choices : get back and not confide in her or stay broke up and find someone that values openness and vulnerability.
deer-behind-the-wolf wrote:
Nope, you didn't overreact. She wants...dunno wtf she wants, but for sure she doesn't want a relationship with a PARTNER. She suffers from toxic masculinity HERSELF. She had outdated, harmful views.
No, don't go back to her. Find a woman who sees the strength in your vulnerability, a woman that when you open up yourself to her will provide an ear, comfort, encouragement, not criticism and a polite "shut up".
You are better, you can do better. Let her rot.
Tfuentexx wrote:
Dodged a full round of bullets there mate. I am pretty sure that if she is in a rough path, she will want, no she will demand your full support, understanding and even pampering, but she cannot give you a quarter of that, just once, just this one time. Run, and never look back. What a selfish asshole you found as a girlfriend. Sorry.
Just tell us she never asked for support and wanted your help to deal with her problems when she needed it. I am sure you were always there for her. She is not girlfriend material, move on with your life. Oh, and find better friends, some of yours are quite stupid.
MsSophiaGrant wrote:
You’re not in the wrong here. Vulnerability is an important part of a healthy relationship, and if she couldn’t handle it, that’s a huge red flag. You deserve to be with someone who supports you when you’re struggling, not someone who expects you to hide your feelings to meet their expectations. It’s a tough call, but ending things seems like the right decision for your well-being.
ScarletGloow wrote:
Honestly, it sounds like she wasn’t seeing you for who you are and wasn’t willing to be there for you in a real way. Relationships are about being able to lean on each other, not just when things are easy.
If she couldn’t handle your struggles, that’s a huge red flag. You deserve someone who’s gonna listen and support u, not make you feel like your emotions are a burden. Don’t second-guess yourself; if u felt it wasn’t right, then it wasn’t.
Symbolunderthecaret wrote:
She sounds horrendous. As a woman I WANT a man who would confide in me. I want to be honoured by someone else's trust. A relationship is a partnership. It is mutual support. If she wants to live like it's the 50s, let her find some meathead. You've done the right thing. Go forwards and find someone kind and open who will give love and not just receive it.
Over_Deer8459 wrote:
Welcome to being a man, not once have I ever told a woman something personal that bothers me where they didnt either leave me shortly after or start acting weird. So I stopped. they come from all sorts of backgrounds too, it's not like "you pick bad women," I've dated all sorts of types.
They just dont want to hear it. I don't think it's intentional, I think it's subconscious for them. It sucks, but you have to hold it in around your girl. tell your problems only to your parents or super close friends.