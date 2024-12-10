'AITA for breaking up my marriage plan due to his plans of making me a housewife?'

At this point. If a man has to come he will. If he doesn't. I will adopt a kid in future. But I don't want to be someone's doormat.With this job. I have gifted myself and my family foreign vacations. Decent cars. I don't wanna be on mercy of some man. My only regret is that he could've told me from day one but made me fall for him and wasted a year.

He said he found me attractive and so he went for me...I feel weird. AITA for breaking his heart and ruining his reputation?

Edit to add. Some relatives are saying I am leaving a millionaire. I don't want to be stuck in golden cage.