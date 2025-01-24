'AITA for breaking up with my BF after he freaked out about me saying I'd get a pregnancy terminated?'

The man didn’t break any laws or anything, but that doesn’t mean he’s in the clear. I hope he gives up and leave you alone in the next few days, but you saw something that alarmed you. Trust your gut and be wary.

Carbohemorrage wrote:

The subject of this doesn't even matter. He showed you a part of him that he has been hiding. And you noped out of that at the first appearance. Good for you. Don't block him. He may send a threat and you can get a restraining order then if needed.

SpookyGhoul94 wrote: