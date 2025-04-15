Woman evicts BF after he steals and reads her little sister's diary. 'We're DONE.' AITA?

"AITA for breaking up with my BF after he read my little sister's diary?"

Some time ago, our mom read my sister's diary. My sister had written about her insecurities, her being bullied at school, and wrote some negative stuff about our parents.

Mom flipped and responded like "I'm such a terrible mother huh" and "nobody's perfect you know that", and sort of wouldn't listen to my sister. She's hidden her diary since from her parents.

My little sister stayed over at my place for some time. She went out with her friends for a while and I was also out for a bit and when I came home my sister was holed in her room. I noticed my sis seemed off and I went over next to her on the bed. She grabbed me and was on the verge of tears and I held her for a bit.