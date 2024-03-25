'AITA for breaking up with my boyfriend because of a TikTok prank?' UPDATED

CosmicSiren19 said:

The underwear is hardly the point. The point here is he was completely fine with ruining clothes that I'm assuming you bought with your money. Jeans aren't f$ckin cheap just saying. Then he gaslit. He would have been mad even if you were wearing underwear is what I feel. NTA. Clout chasers like him are always bad news.

Intelligent_Dig8319 said:

RandoJayCommando said:

WOW. He actually victim blamed you for his actions, which are basically assault! You would not have been exposed if it wasn't for HIM and HIS FRIEND doing what they did. There is no law that says you have to wear panties. You can't trust him. He broke your trust when he disregarded your request to not be in his videos. If you can't trust him with something so simple, you won't be able to trust him at all. He's totally the a-hole. You, NTA.