'AITA for breastfeeding my son around my father-in-law despite him getting upset?'

My husband went and got me a glass of water. It got a little awkward after that. I'm not really confrontational and for the rest of that day until they left I just went to my room quietly to do it. They've commented like this before and it's hurt my confidence, for example in breastfeeding in public. I really didn't mean anything and was just trying to feed my son. AITA?

keatonpotat0es wrote:

”you don’t have to do that here do you?”

Do what? Feed your baby? In yours & the baby’s own home? Who the f--k do these people think they are? Lmao NTA but I would stop inviting these weirdos over.