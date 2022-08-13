Woman asks if she was wrong for asking to bring kids on adults-only beach trip.

In a recent post on our Am I The A**hole Facebook group, a woman who had a girls' beach trip planned asked a question about how to handle suddenly needing to take care of her kids this weekend. Here's the problem in her words.
Am I the Asshole?
My mom friends (all mid 30’s) and I have planned a girl’s beach trip in a friend’s beach condo. It’s been planned for just over a month. We decided when we planned it that it would be kid free and I have a date that worked for me and it ended up working for everyone so we set it in stone and started thinking up fun things to do.
Fast forward to last week, 2 weeks before the trip, I find out I have a schedule mix up with my kids dad and I will need to take the kids the weekend we planned the trip. I text all my mom friends in a group text and ask them if I can bring my kids (ages 5 and 8yrs) and they say they would prefer to keep it kid free and they will miss me if I can’t find someone to watch my kids.