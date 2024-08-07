'AITA for no longer bringing dinner for my wife after she claimed I never cook?' UPDATED

She didn’t want to apologize for it because it was all just to be a funny joke. Even after telling her about how it hurt my feelings being put down like that. My wife said she felt like she has to go along with the joke so there wouldn’t be any awkward vibes (whatever that means).

But I said fine if she can’t apologize for something that was mean just so she could laugh along with her friends then I won’t keep doing something she already claims I don’t do. For the past week I’ve only brought home dinner for our kids and she’s had to make her own food.