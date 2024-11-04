'AITA for bringing up just how much I actually do for our household to my wife?' UPDATED 2X

Connect-Thought2029 wrote:

NTA, I would stop cleaning and cooking and let her doing it. What does she do? Does she work? Do you split childcare?

Ok_Pangolin2219 wrote:

NTA this is not about fitting in but bragging about someone else's work and passing it for her own.

Do you want jealousy from your friends? Brag about how lucky you are that your spouse does his share of the house work and cooking.