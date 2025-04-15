'AITA for cutting off my brother after he sold my late mother’s belongings behind my back?' UPDATED 2X

Three days later, the OP returned with another update.

I’ve been doing a lot of thinking since I posted, and also a lot of crying, if I’m being real. I guess this has become less about asking AITA and more about finding somewhere to vent and feel understood without being told to move on, or that “family is family,” or that “things can be replaced.” They can’t. Not really. Not when they belonged to someone who meant everything to you.

My brother hasn’t messaged me again since I laid out my boundary, which is a bit of a relief. I think he’s finally realizing this isn’t something that can be fixed with a few sorry texts. And I’ve slowly started telling a few more people in the family.