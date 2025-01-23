'AITA for buying a house without 'consulting' my GF of 4 months? She feels left out.' UPDATED

Mother_Search3350 wrote:

Four months. She doesn't get to even have an opinion about your finances and your boys. Dating is two people getting to know each other and figure out if they are compatible with each other.

Nobody does that in 4 months. You need to keep being a dad to your sons and making financial decisions to make them secure and feel like they matter. A four months girlfriend doesn't get a say. She needs to get her head in the right place and understand that you are a father first and her boyfriend second. Your sister did not have 2 teenaged kids to consider when she made her life decisions.