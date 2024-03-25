'AITA for calling my boyfriend disgusting for knowing so much about his sister's periods?' UPDATED 2X

There are times when someone is so loudly wrong, the entire internet is in shock.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for snapping her BF, and no one was on her side. She wrote:

"AITA (26F) for calling my boyfriend (28M) disgusting for knowing so much about his sister's periods?"

Me and my boyfriend have been together for a year. My boyfriend has been taking care of his siblings (16F, 12F, 11M) since his oldest sister was born. When he was 18 he moved out of his parents house and took them with him. He currently has custody over all his siblings. He is a really hard worker and I haven't seen him or his siblings struggle at all.