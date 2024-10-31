'AITA for calling my close friend an idiot and money suck because she wants me to pay to bond with her kid?'

Nandodecolonoscopy wrote:

There's no chance that she's turning down paying gigs because she wants her child to spend time with you. That's obviously something she made up to get money from you. Your friend is crazy and you're super gullible.

Altruistic-western-73 wrote:

No. Lena is a typical broken woman, and her kids will be turn out that way if you do not help them. However by getting them into the TikTok stage at that age, Maya is going to be a broken woman in so many ways by the time she gets to 16.