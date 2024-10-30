'AITA for calling my elderly neighbor a 'selfish prick?' He snapped over his night piano playing.' UPDATED

I (22F) am at my wit's end with my upstairs neighbor (65M). For the past 3 months, he's been playing his piano LOUDLY every single night from 11 PM to 5 AM. It started occasionally, but now it's a nightly occurrence.

I've tried everything: • Politely asking him to stop • Leaving a kind note explaining my situation • Even offering to buy him headphones

His response? "This is my creative time. Deal with it or move out."

Last night, I reached my breaking point. After another sleepless night, I confronted him in the hallway.