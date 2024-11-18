'AITA for calling out my mother-in-law and telling her she is not Native American?'

My wife tells me no that it’s only going to piss her off and I need to drop it but honestly it irks the hell out of me to see her mother constantly talk about “her Indian heritage” and claiming to be an oppressed group of people when she isn’t. So I’m just curious AITA for calling out my mother in law? I really want to get her a 23 and me for Christmas but my wife thinks i should just drop it.

No-Ad4238 wrote:

As someone with Native American ancestry but not part of a tribe due to no treaty…

I don’t get all these Y T A comments. I personally think you’re NTA because these people are exhausting.