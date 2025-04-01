'AITA for calling out my dad for trying to police my siblings emotions since he ended his engagement?'

The breakup happened after my dad and I had discussed more about my plans for after graduation next month (crazy to think about!!). I'm not going to college and I have a placement at a bakery where I'm basically apprenticing for the next two years after graduation.

Dad supports this 100%. He's also aware I was going to move out after graduation. Sue didn't like the topic of discussion and even though she wasn't trying to have the same say with me like with my siblings she didn't like being left out and while she was moving all her stuff out she said some stuff that made me extra relieved she was gone.