'AITA for calling out my mom for ruining our quality time by always bringing her stepkids?'

NTA. The only person your mother should be disgusted w is herself. She already ruined your birthday ice cream treat by bringing your step siblings to the ice cream shop for what has always been just mother& daughter time.

Then when she finally seems to understand she does it again. "last week she told me she realized I was serious about feeling like they were intruding so she wanted to make it up to me another try at our ice cream tradition. Because she came to me I decided I would give her a chance to do better. But when we were ready to leave she called the kids to come join us."