"AITA for calling out my wife’s infidelity with my brother in front of our families?"

Hey everyone, I’m really struggling with a personal situation and could use some objective opinions. My (35M) wife (33F) and I have been married for eight years. We have two kids and, on the outside, seem like a happy couple. But I’ve recently discovered that she’s been cheating on me with my brother (38M).

It started with little signs I dismissed as stress or overthinking. Then I noticed a lot of secretive behavior—texts she’d hide, late nights out, and even her mood swings that I initially thought were just due to work stress. When I finally confronted her, she denied it at first, then confessed she and my brother had been having an affair for over a year. I was devastated, and she apologized, saying it was a mistake and she wanted to work things out.