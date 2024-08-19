'AITA for calling out a woman that uses our macarons for her online baking business?' UPDATED 3X

LilLatte wrote:

NTA. It would be one thing if you made and sold cake decorations specifically, and she was a buyer- but you're both bakeries. Presumably, you also make cakes. Honestly, its deceitful as hell to do it without asking in the first place, but you're willing to overlook that if she would just give credit. She's apparently not willing to do that.

OP responded:

Yep, we bake all kinds of stuff. Cakes, brownies, cookies, you name it. Even cakes with macarons on top. 😅.

Beneficial_Ad_1435 wrote:

NTA. You handled it perfectly. 👏 For your sister, maybe point out that it's a common practice. Many places "feature starbucks" or "proudly serve Krispy Kremes".

(Sister is not an AH; cake lady is.)