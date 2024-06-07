'AITA for calling out my SIL in front of everyone? She wouldn’t stop calling me a 'sultry baby.' UPDATED

She started to turn red and she yelled back again that I’m the one that’s choosing to walk around looking like the “s-y baby.” I said that I’m literally just wearing a bathing suit (a one piece halter) and asked her what I should be wearing instead if that’s such a problem.

She yelled back that I should “dress like a grown adult” and to stop trying to cause a scene in front of everyone. I said whatever and just tried to ignore her. Later on we ended up inside at the same time and she came down on me for calling her out in front of everyone. I told her to stop trying to make me feel bad for being small, that I didn’t choose this body.