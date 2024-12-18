'AITA for canceling everyone’s Christmas because my mom called the cops on my husband?'

zoehoneybabe wrote:

NTA . Your mom called the cops on your husband—of course Christmas is canceled. That’s a serious line crossed, and you’re right not to let her just sweep it under the rug. You’re protecting your family and setting a solid boundary. No one, family included, gets to treat you or your loved ones like crap without consequences.

If she can’t apologize or act like an adult, she doesn’t get to show up. Simple as that.

Your siblings will likely understand, and you’re setting a great example for your daughter about what healthy boundaries look like. Don’t feel bad for putting your family’s peace first.