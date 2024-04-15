'AITA for canceling my girlfriend's birthday dinner because she burned my wagyu steaks?'

I went to work in a bad mood, but I shot her a text in the afternoon saying that I'd like to talk it over a bit when I got home with a cool head. She didn't answer. I left work around 5:30, looking forward to the steaks. But when I walked in the door, there was this horrible smoke smell. My girlfriend greeted me, grabbed my hand, and led me to the table. She said "dinner is served."

The steaks were pitch black. Completely inedible. Eating them would have been a health hazard. I asked what the hell she was thinking, and she theatrically gasped with her hand over her mouth, and then said "Oh? Me?" Now, let me get one thing straight here: there is no way she accidentally got those steaks to that condition. Based on our frying pan, she probably turned the heat up as high as it would go, threw them on with no oil or butter, and just let them sit. This was completely intentional.