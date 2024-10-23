'AITA if I change my unborn son's name after finding out my sister is using the same name?'

"WIBTA if I changed my unborn son's name after finding out my sister is using the same name for my nephew?"

My husband and I (both 20s) chose a name for our son early in my pregnancy. We didn't tell anyone the name but my sister (30f) snuck into the nursery to peek at what we'd done and saw the name on the wall.

She's also pregnant and said she wanted inspo for her baby nursery and then decided the cousins being born so close together should share the same first name. She told me it would be so cool to continue the tradition of multiple family members with the same name.

My sister never shared a name with a cousin. She had a family name where she was the only living person with it in the family. I did share a name with three cousins and an uncle and I hated it.