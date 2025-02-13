'AITA? I changed my mind about my order at Auntie Anne’s but my husband insisted I still get it. We argued.'

pudge_thefish wrote:

ESH except the poor cashier. Your husband shouldn't have ordered them but you spoke to the cashier extremely rudely. She wanted confirmation from the person who ordered them...it's not her job to decide who is going to eat them.

And your husband was embarrassed by you being rude to this stranger but that doesn't mean he should have a childish fit and leave.

Also by the time you guys finished this stupid back and forth the hot dogs probably would have been finished cooking.