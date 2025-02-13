'AITA? I changed my mind about my order at Auntie Anne’s but my husband insisted I still get it. We argued.'

My husband and I went to the mall to pick up his suit from the tailor. As we were walking, we passed by Auntie Anne’s and decided to grab a quick snack.
As we approached, I mentioned that I wouldn’t mind having some hot dog pretzel bites, while he decided on the cinnamon bites. When we reached the cashier to place our order, they informed us that they were out of hot dog pretzel bites and that the next batch would be ready in about 10 minutes.
My husband placed his order and asked if I still wanted the hot dog bites. I told him I’d decide after we visited the next store and that he could go ahead with his order. Despite that, he insisted on adding the hot dog bites anyway, arguing that it was just a 10-minute wait. He then told the cashier to include them in the order.
I reiterated that I wanted to wait and asked the cashier to remove them. Instead of doing so immediately, she looked to my husband for confirmation. He continued to insist I get them, but I looked him in the eye and firmly said, “I do not want them anymore.”
Then, I turned to the cashier and repeated, “I asked you to please remove them from the order.” At that point, she finally did. After we paid, my husband told me I had embarrassed him, called me childish, and berated me before storming off for 30 minutes, leaving me standing there. All because I didn’t want to pay for something I wasn’t sure I wanted anymore.
Blashofften wrote:
YTA, I’m so confused as to where in this story the husband was having a tempter tantrum. I bet what normally happens is she decides not to get something, and then at an inconvenient time says she actually wants it after all and they have to backtrack, so he was just getting ahead of that problem. Either way, your behavior was completely uncalled for as a full grown adult. Like wtf lol.
merganzer wrote:
ESH. As a cashier, I hate it when people are working out their interpersonal squabbles in front of me. No, I can't tell if you're joking when you say your husband can't have that ice cream. It's not my job to make a ruling on how the bill should be split. In the end, I'm going to defer to the person who placed the order first. Y'all need to work these things out on your own.
roughappreshensive963 wrote:
YTA for arguing at the register. Y'all stopped because you brought it up and wanted to. It was just a 10 minute wait. That you could have just enjoyed spending time with your husband sitting down and talking. I'm not saying what he did was right, but you can only control your choices and actions. You chose to be combative.
pudge_thefish wrote:
ESH except the poor cashier. Your husband shouldn't have ordered them but you spoke to the cashier extremely rudely. She wanted confirmation from the person who ordered them...it's not her job to decide who is going to eat them.
And your husband was embarrassed by you being rude to this stranger but that doesn't mean he should have a childish fit and leave.
Also by the time you guys finished this stupid back and forth the hot dogs probably would have been finished cooking.
Sensitive-Ocelot-34 wrote:
I don’t see the logic in waiting to order them til after you go to another store. You could just order them and then go to the store instead of having to do two transactions, that’s very convoluted. Also if you were undecided and he’s willing and wanting to buy them just have him buy the damn things, I’m sure one of you would have eaten them.
jarjarlukis wrote:
YTA. It was his order, all you could do is just walk away to the next store and if by any chance you didn't want it anymore just take it home or your husband could just eat it then or later. No reason to make a fuss about it.
aceldama72 wrote:
ESH: We don’t know what type of person you are. Your husband definitely does.
If you were going to be a grown woman and stand by your decision not to have a snack, you’re NTA. If he knew you’re the type to flip flop on the order and insist on half of his order, you’re kinda the AH.
Bad_Homeowner_3000 wrote:
ESH. He's clearly it for making a huge deal of it and storming off. But it sounds like he was trying to be nice, knew you wanted them since you did until they were delayed, and instead of recognizing his intent to help you read it as his just dismissing you and were needlessly harsh to him and to the cashier.
Obviously I don't know you all, maybe he dismisses you regularly and your reaction is reasonable. It just sounds like everyone here is choosing a bit of misery.
Cindy3003 wrote:
NTA but the cashier looking at your husband was because your husband ordered them and not you. The cashier did nothing wrong however you seemed a little focus. Your husband acted like a child getting mad and then storming off is ridiculous.