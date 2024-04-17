'AITA for changing out of my bridesmaid dress during the reception? My SIL was angry.' UPDATED 2X

There's nothing quite like a bride who forces her bridesmaids to wear dresses that are deeply uncomfortable and unflattering.

In a popular online post, a woman asked if she was wrong for changing out of her bridesmaid dressing during the wedding reception. She wrote:

"AITA for changing out of my bridesmaid dress during the reception, even though photos were over and I had no more responsibilities?"

My (25F) brother (23M) got married to my SIL (23F) who seemed perfect for him in every way. He proposed to her at Disney world, and as soon as they announced their engagement, she started planning the wedding. Everything was going great, her mom gave her 20k and SIL decided to buy the bridesmaid dresses so she was sure she could have what she wanted.