'AITA for charging my GF for rides after finding out she charged me rent in a house she owns?' UPDATED

But even once the mortgage is paid off there’s property taxes (which can easily be $10,000 per year for a very modest house), insurance and maintenance. Your use of the home creates wear & tear that devalues it and its contents. And you living there is opportunity cost - that space isn’t being rented out to a lodger or used for something else.

Expecting to live in your gf or her family’s home without paying is not ok.

And money or support your gf gets from her parents is her money. If her parents are providing her with free or reduced rent or help with her portion of bills that has zero effect on your contribution.